Freedom of movement in the constitution is for human beings, not cows,” Melaye tells AGF

A former member of the Senate, who represented Kogi West, Dino Melaye on Friday tackled the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for comparing the freedom of movement of human beings to freedom of movement of cows.

Melaye was reacting to comments by Malami, comparing open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria with the prohibition of spare parts trading in the Northern part of the country.

Melaye in post noted that the freedom of movement as enshrined in the 1999 constitution deals with human beings and not other animals.

He stated that cattle rearing is a personal business and does not fall under freedom of movement.

Rather, he said there are laws prohibiting the wandering of animals in open places.

He stated that the comments by the AGF has the capacity to create havoc and problem that will put this country on fire.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his ministers to order and caution them to be responsible in their statements