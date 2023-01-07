Fraud allegation: More trouble for Yoruba Nation group as Adeniran resigns chair

The Leader and Chairman, Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, also known as Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Wale Adeniran, has resigned his membership from the group over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

In a two-minute 33 seconds video watched on YouTube (Omoboriowo media) on Saturday, Adeniran said he stepped aside to allow a thorough investigation into the allegation of fraud levelled against him.

He challenged whoever might have evidence or evidences against him or who might have sent money to the organisation through him to come forward and make it known to the public.

Adeniran said he resigned his membership from the IOOW with a view to allowing thorough investigation, calling on Yoruba elders to set up a committee in that regard.

He said, “I want to use this medium to step aside as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, I step down as the participant in the Yoruba Nation struggle so as to allow for unfettered investigations of all these allegations.

“Because in all developed parts of the world, what they normally do is that, if there is an allegation against public office holder, he or she will step aside to allow thorough investigation, that’s what I’m doing right now.

“I thank you all, and whatever comes out after the investigation should be made public. There shouldn’t be secret there. They should publicise the outcome of the investigation because all Yoruba must know the truth about the fraud allegation involving the struggle. Thank you,” Adeniran added.

Also withdrawing, Maxwell Adeleye, the Communications Manager of the immediate past leader and Chairman of the group, Banji Akintoye, said, “In view of recent developments in the group, I wish to inform all the Yoruba people worldwide that I have stepped aside and withdrawn from the agitation for an Independent Yoruba nation under its current leadership with effect from January 6, 2023.”

“May I inform members of the public that I stepped aside as the Communications Manager of Professor Banji Akintoye since August 5, 2022 and finally cut-off communication with the historian since October 31, 2022. I have also resigned my membership of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide,” he stated.