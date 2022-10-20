Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s three-fight plan with Anthony Joshua left out

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury will not fight Anthony Joshua in the near future and has revealed Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce are likely to be opponents for the Gypsy King in 2023.

Fury’s fight with Derek Chisora has now been confirmed for December 3 after lengthy talks for a fight with Joshua on that same date broke down last month.

Fury insists he wants three fights next year and is targeting a unification bout with Usyk, providing he beats Chisora, in February or March.

And Warren believes Joyce will be next in line if Fury defeats Usyk and says Joshua is ‘very vulnerable’ after back-to-back losses against Usyk.

Speaking about negotiations for Fury’s potential fight with Joshua in December, Warren told talkSPORT on Thursday: ‘That fell apart and then we had to go down the ratings.

‘Derek was available and that’s who he’s fighting now. He’s the highest available contender.’

When asked if he feels the fight with Joshua fight will ever happed, Warren replied: ‘No. AJ’s going to come back, a couple of fights to get him back into the situation, he’s got to win those fights, and I think he’s very vulnerable.

‘I’m not being disrespectful to him but I wouldn’t be surprised by any fight that he loses now because I just think he’s a very beatable fighter now.

‘If Tyson comes through December 3, he’s going to fight Oleksandr Usyk and after that he may wind up fighting Joe Joyce.

‘It’s not our fault or Tyson’s fault this fight did not happen, it’s not our fault, 100 per cent.

‘For me, Tyson Fury’s the best heavyweight in the world. In my opinion he beats all of them. Tyson Fury’s the guy they’ve all gotta beat.

‘Do I think Tyson will beat Derek? I do think he’ll beat him but I know Derek will come to fight.

‘If Tyson keeps his eye on the ball and he comes through, then we’ve got the big one, which is what we were trying to do in December in the first place, with Usyk. But he then became unavailable.’