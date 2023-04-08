Frank Skinner’s co-host Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after ‘terrible’ car accident

Comedian Gareth Richards has passed away aged 41.

The comedian’s wife Laura shared the devastating news in a statement issued to fans on Saturday (April 8).

It read: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6:30pm,” she wrote.

“He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11:30pm and sustained serious brain injuries.

“It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive. Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition.

“However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

“The boys are bearing up well.”

She added: “There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well loved.

“At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Gareth’s former co-host Frank Skinner broke down in tears in a heartbreaking moment on his radio show earlier this month as he revealed Gareth was fighting for his life.

