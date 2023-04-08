Saturday, April 8, 2023
Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea ends in defeat

By Wale Adediran
Lampard's return to Chelsea ended in defeat
Frank Lampard appears dejected during Chelsea's defeat at Wolves

Wale Adediran

Matheus Nunes‘ stunning volley moved Wolves four points clear of the relegation zone as Frank Lampard‘s reign as Chelsea caretaker manager started in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 defeat.

Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, returned to the Blues dugout where he will remain for the rest of the season but was unable to solve their attacking problems at Molineux.

Nunes lit up what had been a low-quality first half with a sensational strike from inside the box which found the top corner for his first Premier League goal since joining for a club-record deal of £42.2m.

Chelsea rarely looked like scoring and have now not found the net in their last three league games as their season continues to fall apart. They sit 11th, 17 points off the top four.

 

