Thursday, April 27, 2023
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea hit new low in loss to Brentford

Chelsea lost their fifth successive game since the return of Frank Lampard as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge to strengthen their position in the Premier League’s top 10.

The visitors did not have a shot on target in the first half but took the lead midway through when Mathias Jorgensen’s flick from a corner hit Cesar Azpilicueta on his shoulder to deflect into the back of the net.

Chelsea once again struggled to create chances and a hugely disappointing first half ended with boos from some of the home supporters.

The Blues did improve after the break, thanks largely to the introduction of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who mis-hit an overhead kick from a dangerous position before firing a low strike at Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

But they failed to find an equaliser and Brentford wrapped up a hugely impressive win late on when Bryan Mbeumo cut into the box before smashing a shot into the back of the net.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in the bottom half of the table as they sit 11th, six points behind Fulham in 10th and eight behind Brentford, who move up to ninth.

Previous article
Ex-Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Ibegbu Calls For Extension Of Buhari’s Administration
Next article
Stones goal given by VAR despite being ‘clearly offside’
  7. Lampard, Gerrard – getting jobs on their playing ability not their management ability. Wouldn’t happen in any other profession – except politics !

  8. Lampards record in his last 18 games as manager of Everton and Chelsea.
    Played 18
    Won 1
    Drawn 2
    Lost 15
    Goals scored 8
    Goals conceded 36
    Failed to score more than once 17 times.

