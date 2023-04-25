Frank Lampard gives brutal update on Reece James and Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea duo Reece James and Mason Mount will ‘probably’ miss the rest of the season in a brutal blow.

Blues right-back James has missed large portions of the 2022-23 campaign with a knee problem and has also struggled with his hamstring, playing 33 minutes in the defeat to Brighton last time out.

Mount, meanwhile, has missed out in recent weeks due to the midfielder having a bruised pelvis, although did feature for 16 minutes against the Seagulls.

It could mean that Mount may have played his last game for Chelsea, with the England international linked to a summer move with interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United amid his ongoing contract dispute.

‘Reece James unavailable, probably for the season,’ Lampard said on Tuesday ahead of the clash against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

‘Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai (Havertz) won’t be available tomorrow.’

The absence of Mount and James is just the latest bad news for Chelsea, who have endured a horrific season and are 11th in the Premier League table.

Lampard came in for his second stint as head coach following the sacking of Graham Potter but has lost all of his four games in charge so far.

The west London club have spent over £600m on players since the summer after Todd Boehly replaced previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are now under huge Financial Fair Play pressure and may have to offload a number of academy graduates, who they can maximise profits on.