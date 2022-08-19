SPORTS
Frank Lampard admits he can’t stop Anthony Gordon’s Everton exit if his asking price is met
Frank Lampard has made clear that he would be loath to lose his rising young star Anthony Gordon to former club Chelsea.
And he admitted there was a certain irony in the club where he so strongly promoted the idea of pushing home grown talent, coming after the best player off the Everton youth team production line since Wayne Rooney!
But the Goodison boss is realistic enough to know that money talks in football, and with the London club apparently able to spend without restriction and Gordon obviously possessing a justifiable ambition, then he can offer no assurances the 21-year-old with stay with the Blues.
“You can’t ask me to assure anything – that would be naïve of me to assure anything,” he said. “Selling players, just as it is with bringing players in, it has to be a joined up say so. When you’re talking about the level of player Anthony is and the value of player, we know what those kind of players go for.
“It’s a serious situation on a football and a club business level, simple as that. If you can join those two up and make the right decision… the football one is the most important to me, because that is what I’m judged on. But we know his value, and that he’ll be here at the end of the window – who knows. I don’t want to get into hypotheticals.”
Everton turned down a near £45million offer from Chelsea for the England under-21 player, who is understood to be keen to test himself at the highest level in the Champions League. Lampard knows that as a bright young star who went to Chelsea as a 22-year-old himself, he can hardly blame Gordon for following a similar route, but he argued there is a key difference.
“I had four years in the first team at West Ham. Got in at 17 and left at 22. So it is not a direct comparison. But I’m not silly, I know players can be ambitious. Chelsea is a club that is always going to in my bones because of what it did for my career, and what I got out of it, but while I work for Everton and I feel the passion of this club.
“And I feel what this club has done for individuals and what they can do for the club, and it’s my job to hold that closer than anything at the moment. I think only of what is best for Everton, what is best for me and my job.”
If that suggests Gordon may still leave before the window closes, then it seems certain Dele Alli will go, with Lampard suggesting he has to separate his personal feelings for the player, from his professional duty.
SPORTS
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic targeted by Man Utd in swap deal with Harry Maguire
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry into the availability of Harry Maguire while discussing the possibility of selling Christian Pulisic to the Old Trafford club.
Chelsea have reportedly asked Manchester United about the availability of captain Harry Maguire as the summer transfer window nears its end.
The Blues are currently in contact with United over a potential deal for Christian Pulisic. The American forward is being considered by Erik ten Hag’s side, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options, with Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo other options.
But the enquiry about Maguire comes as a major surprise from Chelsea, who have been busy in the summer transfer window. The Daily Mail says that Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana remains the club’s top priority, but United have been sounded out about Maguire as a potential alternative as part of a swap for Pulisic.
Maguire has struggled for form recently at United and, although he remains captain, his place in the side is in doubt for Monday’s visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford. Ten Hag could turn to Raphael Varane to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back – and that doubt has prompted Chelsea’s query.
The Blues have been trying to sign Fofana for some time, but have met serious resistance from Leicester, who are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old. Fofana is keen to move to Stamford Bridge to join Kalidou Koulibaly in replacing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
However, Chelsea have already seen two bids in the region of £60million rejected by the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers is expected to leave Fofana out of his side to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Rodgers has been bullish on the club’s chances of keeping Fofana. “I don’t think so far ahead,” he said on Friday, when asked if he thought Fofana would be at the club at the end of the transfer window. “The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He’s not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here. There’s nothing new from when we last spoke. We’ve spoken numerous times, they are private conversations. Our communication is normal.”
Chelsea are desperate for defenders, with Koulibaly’s arrival not enough to make up for the departures of Christensen and Rudiger, who joined Barcelona and Real Madrid on free transfers after their contracts expired. Although Rodgers says Fofana is not for sale, it is understood that a bid in the region of £80m – the same amount United paid Leicester for Maguire in 2019 – could force their hand.
The Foxes have brought in just one signing this summer, goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer, and new additions need to be funded by player sales. Fofana and James Maddison, who is attracting interest from Newcastle, are the most in-demand.
Should Chelsea land Fofana, he would become their seventh signing of the summer window, after Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina. Trevoh Chalobah could be allowed to leave on loan if they get the Fofana deal over the line.
SPORTS
Transfer: Paul Merson hits out at Man United for targeting Ajax forward, Antony.
Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has criticised Manchester United for targeting Ajax forward, Antony.
According to him, Antony is no better than Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a forward this summer as they aim to reinforce their options in attack.
Ajax has already rejected Manchester United’s €80million bid for the player and they are set to submit a new offer.
Merson does not see any reason for the big money move for Antony since, according to him, he is not any better than United’s primary options on the wing – Sancho and Rashford.
‘They talk about Antony but he’s no better than Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho, although he hasn’t really done anything since signing.
“You’d be buying someone again who has been playing against bang-average full-backs,” Merson told the Daily Star.
SPORTS
EPL: Tuchel names three key players to miss Leeds vs Chelsea clash
[a
Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, has named the three key players that will miss his side’s Premier League tie with Leeds United on Sunday.
Tuchel also provided the latest update on Christian Pulisic ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leeds at Elland Road.
Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Tuchel said the likes of N’Golo Kante, who was pulled up in the Tottenham game and left the pitch in some pain, Armando Broja and Mateo Kovacic would not feature against Leeds.
“It’s quite serious,” Tuchel said.
“We are talking about weeks. It is not good news. We are disappointed and sad because N’Golo was super important and super fit, and he will be out for several weeks.”
He added, “Armando is out for some days. He cannot come with us to Leeds. Mateo Kovacic is still out with knee problems.
“Christian Pulisic had Achilles problems but trained today. Let’s see.”
