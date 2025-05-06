British boxing legend Frank Bruno has shared his harrowing ordeal after falling seriously ill on a long-haul flight, leading to a two-week hospital stay. The 63-year-old was initially treated by medics at Doha airport before being rushed to the hospital for extensive tests, where he was diagnosed with a viral infection.
Reflecting on the terrifying experience, Bruno told The Sun: “I did fear the worst because I have never been like that in my life,” adding, “If Paul hadn’t been there, I don’t think I would have been sitting here doing this interview with you.
“On the plane, I was just agitated and couldn’t chill out. I got up to go to the toilet and all of a sudden I forgot what was happening to me. I just blacked out. I had a fever but don’t really remember what happened at all. It was crazy. I’ve never had a problem on a flight in my life. I just blacked out because next thing I knew, I woke up and I was in bed in hospital with a drip in my arm.
“Paul was by my side and I just didn’t know what was going on. I was wondering, ‘What the hell am I doing here? I’m supposed to be in Thailand’, you know what I mean? I was surrounded by nurses and couldn’t understand a word of what they were saying.”
The former heavyweight champion also took the opportunity to commend his PA, Paul Hunter, for his crucial support during the incident, believing that Hunter’s presence was key to his survival.
“I felt bad because there’s a lot of British people in Thailand who had bought tickets and a lot of people involved who were disappointed,” he explained with remorse.
“I’ve been to Thailand before and I have a laugh over there.”
The good news is that the boxing legend has overcome his recent health scare. Bruno was spotted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month, attending the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight.
Further reassuring his fans, Bruno updated his Twitter followers about his condition, writing: “The last three weeks have been tough especially not knowing what was wrong with me and a Viral infection can mean loads of things between Dave in the office (manager Dave Davies) and me we’ll keep you informed.
“At the moment I am told I cannot go to work so for the jobs last week and this weekend please accept my apology however the office is telling me most bookers want to transfer the booked dates. The office tells me already this morning hundreds of messages from well wishers so thank you. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
Earlier, Davies had detailed the ordeal: “Frank was flying out to work in Thailand when he was taken ill on the plane at Doha. Medical crew attended Frank on the plane and at hospital. He’s now recovering and hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.”
