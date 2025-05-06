British boxing legend Frank Bruno has shared his harrowing ordeal after falling seriously ill on a long-haul flight, leading to a two-week hospital stay. The 63-year-old was initially treated by medics at Doha airport before being rushed to the hospital for extensive tests, where he was diagnosed with a viral infection.

Reflecting on the terrifying experience, Bruno told The Sun: “I did fear the worst because I have never been like that in my life,” adding, “If Paul hadn’t been there, I don’t think I would have been sitting here doing this interview with you.

“On the plane, I was just agitated and couldn’t chill out. I got up to go to the toilet and all of a sudden I forgot what was happening to me. I just blacked out. I had a fever but don’t really remember what happened at all. It was crazy. I’ve never had a problem on a flight in my life. I just blacked out because next thing I knew, I woke up and I was in bed in hospital with a drip in my arm.

“Paul was by my side and I just didn’t know what was going on. I was wondering, ‘What the hell am I doing here? I’m supposed to be in Thailand’, you know what I mean? I was surrounded by nurses and couldn’t understand a word of what they were saying.”