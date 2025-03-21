



Frank Bruno has spoken out for the first time after the boxing icon was rushed to hospital, having fallen seriously ill during a flight. The former heavyweight world champion was on tour for a public speaking engagement earlier this month when he was rushed to hospital after feeling unwell during a flight. Bruno’s flight landed in Doha, Qatar, and he was whisked off to a medical centre for treatment. The 63-year-old admitted he had found the last three weeks to be “tough” after he was left in a “really bad way”. But in a social media post on his X account, Bruno confirmed he was on the mend and showed his gratitude to fans for reaching out with well wishes. “The last three weeks have been tough especially not knowing what was wrong with me and a viral infection can mean loads of things between Dave in the office and me we’ll keep you informed,” Bruno wrote on Friday.

Bruno,was on a long-haul flight that took off from Heathrow on March 3 when he came over feverish midway during the plane journey. He received treatment from airport medical staff in Qatar before being taken to hospital, where he underwent further tests and was eventually diagnosed with a viral infection. The Londoner had been due to talk at a series of events in Thailand and took a connecting flight with Qatar Airways flight from Heathrow to Doha. He had travelled with his personal assistant, Paul Hunter, before the crew were alerted to his declining health.

Bruno tweeted an image of himself sitting in his plane seat before the flight took off, writing: “Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues up early for a plane I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.” The father-of-four is now recovering and has been put on bed rest by doctors, with his passport temporarily confiscated so that he can’t leave prematurely, according to The Sun. The retired boxer said he “can’t wait to get back to work” as soon as possible.

“At the moment I am told I cannot go to work so for the jobs last week and this weekend please accept my apology,” Bruno added. “However the office is telling me most bookers want to transfer the booked dates. The office tells me already this morning hundreds of messages from well wishers so thank you.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!