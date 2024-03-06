



Francis Ngannou had some strong words for Tyson Fury ahead of his boxing match with Anthony Joshua. The two heavyweight fighters took part in a final press conference before they face off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Among the members of the media, the WBC Heavyweight champion was in the audience listening to his rivals’ final words before they do battle. “As I said, I am just getting started,” the former UFC Heavyweight champion said confidently. “So, I am really looking for the victory on Friday night but I don’t think that will make the heavy statement of my career because the road is still long and I really intend to gain a lot of major victories like this. One over Tyson. One more over Tyson because I had the first one over him and I intend to have the second one.” This prompted ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury to shout out at Ngannou, who knocked the 35-year-old to the canvas in the third round of their October 2023 bout. Many felt Nagnnou should have been declared the winner and in response to Fury’s outburst, the combat star delivered a chilling message.

“I am going to wipe the ring with your a*** again. Wipe the ring with your a***,” Ngannou said. “I already tell you, your only chance is in the boxing ring with the boxing rules. When you step out, you better stay five metres away before I stop your s*** because if I lose it, you’re going to have a really bad time my friend. “Respect the fact that boxing is protecting you. The rules of boxing are protecting us because without that, you are nothing in front of me. I beat you every day. Twice on Sunday.” There was a stunned reaction from those in attendance as they heard Ngannou’s strong words for Fury, who is set for a unification heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk in May. Whoever prevails in Friday’s fight will likely have an opportunity to fight whoever wins the Fury and Usyk contest. But rather than looking to the future, Joshua is completely focused on Nagnnou as he attempts to secure his fourth consecutive victory.

“We’re not looking past this fight. This is my main focus,” AJ explained. “The incentive and all that stuff? Just the win, that’s it. Let’s focus on my game plan and what I’ve got to do. I know what I am up against. I look at all these small details, but I spar, I do my film study, all that type of stuff, I keep it professional. “On the night is on the night. That’s different. All that textbook stuff goes out the window and you just have to be relentless. Give my best.” The 10-round bout will be the main event on Friday with ring walks set to commence at approximately 11.10 p.m GMT.





Source link