



Francis Ngannou has won the respect of many after his brilliant professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last Saturday. However, the adulation does not appear to have transferred into too much official recognition when it comes to the rating of an established boxing website.

The former UFC world champion was expected to be beaten easily by WBC world heavyweight champion Fury in Riyadh but instead, the Gypsy King was put on the canvas in the third round and was extremely lucky to come out on top in a split judges’ decision after being taken the full 10 rounds by his rookie opponent. Ngannou’s maiden performance was so impressive that the president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, claimed that the 37-year-old should be immediately ranked by the WBC. Speaking to Sky Sports after the fight, Sulaiman said: “What I personally witnessed last night is a solid boxer, who deserves to be ranked by the WBC and I will make such recommendations to the ratings committee.” However, not everyone seems to be on the same page as the WBC boss when it comes to rating Ngannou.

BoxRec is a respected website dedicated to holding updated records of professional and amateur boxers. It publishes ratings for all active boxers as well as all-time ratings. Ngannou could have been forgiven for thinking that BoxRec would award him with a respectable score after he floored the reigning heavyweight world champion and lasted the pace over 10 rounds on his debut. But instead, the Cameroon national has been rated only half a star out of five. Fight fans on social media were left bemused at why he is ranked so low – though some mentioned that it is likely only because he has fought just once professionally. Still, many felt that score was far too low.

Although BoxRec is considered to be the official record keeper for combat sports worldwide, it is updated by volunteers around the world and hasn’t always been famed for its accuracy. Created by John Sheppard in 1995, the website applied to become the official record keeper for the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) in 2005. The ABC chose to go with Fight Fax instead, citing BoxRec’s accuracy as a deciding factor, but in 2016 the ABC voted to recognise BoxRec as an official record-keeper alongside Fight Fax.





