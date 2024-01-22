Tyson Fury must fight “rough” and “dirty” if he is to overcome Oleksandr Usyk and claim the undisputed heavyweight crown, according to Francis Ngannou’s trainer. Dewey Cooper, Ngannou’s long-time boxing and striking trainer, almost masterminded a shock victory over Fury in November, only for the Cameroonian to lose a razor-sharp split decision.

But Cooper believes for all Fury’s struggles against “Le Predateur” in November, the WBC champion will reign victorious against Ukrainian maestro Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 17 – if he executes the correct gameplan. In the eyes of Cooper, who trained Jesse Vargas and Beibut Shumenov to world titles in boxing and has worked with some of the biggest names in MMA, Fury must maximise his size and strength advantages and not be afraid to push the boundaries in order to slow Usyk down.

Cooper told Express Sport Fury must learn from his countryman Anthony Joshua’s mistakes if he is to preserve his unbeaten record, and the 49-year-old believes the “Gypsy King” will get it right on the night in Riyadh. Joshua lost successive fights on points to Usyk in 2022 and 2023.

“I tell you what, we’re hoping Tyson Fury wins just to get that rematch for all the stakes, all the titles,” Cooper said. “Usyk is so talented, he’s fast, he’s skilled with an Olympic gold medal pedigree. He’s a skilled guy and he doesn’t get tired.

