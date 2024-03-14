



Joshua floored the former UFC champion twice before delivering an emphatic knockout to remind the heavyweight division of his ability. Ngannou required medical attention – including oxygen – after the fight but made it back up to his feet and attended the post-match press conference. Ngannou has now opened up about his loss to Joshua while speaking to fans on an Instagram live stream. The Cameroon-born fighter insists he didn’t feel right before the bout and was “falling asleep” in the locker room before being called to the ring, although he insists this is not an excuse. The fight didn’t take place until 3am local time in Saudi Arabia. “I was conscious right after (the knockout), and since then everything’s been good,” said Ngannou. “I’m still going to run some medical work, just in case.”

Ngannou added: “I remember being in the locker (room) trying to warm up, and bro, it wasn’t going well. I was falling asleep. I’m sweating, but I was falling asleep. But I’m sure that’s how some people that I have fought and have beaten have been before… No blame on anybody, the blame here is all on me. It is the game unfortunately. “We all knew it could happen (the knockout). I wasn’t seeing it happen like that, but I always knew it could happen. At least, I was always prepared for that.” Ngannou started his professional boxing career last October by fighting Tyson Fury, the WBC world champion, in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou was widely expected to lose to Fury, 35, but produced an outstanding display to floor the Brit, who got back up. Fury narrowly won the fight via split decision, and many fans believe Ngannou should’ve been awarded the victory.

Thanks to his performance against Fury, much was expected of Ngannou heading into his scrap against Joshua. Yet AJ, a former two-time world champion, produced a menacing display to boost his hopes of another title shot. He’s now won four fights on the spin. Although Ngannou’s professional boxing record stands at 0-2, he’s determined to continue fighting in the sport. He told fans on Instagram that he doesn’t know “exactly what fight I’ll be looking for next” and will “take some time to rest up, focus on myself”. Yet he’s promised to make a return to the ring. He added: “It’s not over yet – not at all, We’re just getting started. The only thing that we will miss this year is time, and I think we have some good amount of time ahead of us. I’m going to take some time for myself, chill, spend time with my family, my friends and then come back ready.”





Source link