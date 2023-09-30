



Former UFC star Francis Ngannou believes that Tyson Fury won’t be able to fight Oleksandr Usyk this December because he will be too hurt from their bout to compete. The heavyweight MMA fighter has asked what the “minimum medical suspension” is for boxing ahead of the pair’s match-up this October in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou’s comments come after it was announced that Fury’s following bout would be a unification fight against Usyk – the first in 24 years. The fight is reportedly set for either December this year or January 2024 in Saudi Arabia with the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts on the line. Both fighters had been heavily linked with a clash in the ring after the pair’s meeting back in December last year. Following Fury’s trilogy win over Dereck Chisora the two heavyweights came face-to-face ringside, with the Gypsy King claiming the Ukrainian is “next.” However, Ngannou doesn’t believe that Fury will be fit enough to compete after their meeting on Oct. 28. In a post on X, the Cameroonian voiced his belief he will inflict too much damage for Fury to fight again shortly afterwards.

“I don’t know what’s the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don’t understand how Tyson can fight in December after what’s going to happen on 10/28,” he posted. Despite Ngannou’s promise, Fury is yet to lose a fight in his professional career. The Wythenshawe-born boxer has 34 fights to his name, including 33 wins and one draw against Deontay Wilder. Ngannou’s record is equally impressive. The MMA star has just three defeats in 20 professional fights, with 12 of those wins coming via knock-out.

The fight will be Ngannou’s first since leaving the UFC back in 2022 to join the Professional Fighters League (PFL). His last fight saw him defeat Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision after going the distance. In order to prepare for his debut boxing match, the 37-year-old has enlisted the help of boxing legend Mike Tyson as his coach. Speaking ahead of the fight, Tyson admitted that Ngannou’s English opponent will be difficult to beat. “He’s fighting the greatest fighter in the last, maybe the greatest fighter ever,” Tyson admitted during their opening training session in Las Vegas. “I’m looking forward to that, and I’m so proud of him to take this step and do the impossible, so to speak.”









