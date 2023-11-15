



Francis Ngannou has been ranked as the number ten heavyweight boxer by the WBC following his high-profile fight against Tyson Fury. The former UFC star was awarded the ranking weeks after his first professional boxing fight – which he lost to the Gypsy King in Saudi Arabia.

The ranking by the WBC means that any potential rematch against Fury would likely see him compete for the Brit’s belt. It also opens doors for the MMA fighter and allows him to compete among boxing’s elite for a shot at a title belt should an opportunity arise. As the current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not on the list, giving his former opponent Deontay Wilder the top spot. The Amerian has an impressive record of 43 wins – 42 via knockout – with two defeats and a controversial draw coming against Fury. Below him is British boxer and former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba make up the remaining top five places.

Jared Anderson and Martin Bakole are in sixth and seventh respectively. Joseph Parker and Otto Wallin make up the rest of the list. Ngannou’s ranking comes after his first boxing match against Fury in an exhibition bout that would not count towards either fighter’s record. Fury has recorded 34 wins with 24 knockouts and one draw – against Deontay Wilder – while Ngannou has 17 wins, with 12 via knockout, and 3 defeats while competing in the UFC. The fight saw Ngannou impress against his experienced opponent. The Cameroonian held his own and knocked down Fury with a strong left hook in round three.

Despite continuing to impress, the win was awarded to Fury via a narrow split decision call – A 95-94 call in favor of Ngannou, and 96-93 and 95-94 scores for Fury. The decision has not sat well with Ngannou who has since hit out at the judge’s calls. “I am confident that I won that fight. I wasn’t surprised what happened last night, I knew it would happen,” Ngannou said. “Listen man, I’m alone in this game I’ve just moved from one sport to here and this is a structured solid established business for people and then I just rob that.”

The MMA icon went as far as to suggest that the judges should be sanctioned for their decisions, and that he was guaranteed to lose in a bid to avoid a huge upset. “Imagine that I would have walked out of there with that belt or with him being defeated for the first time, what would that look for them, and all the people associated with this business. I knew it wasn’t going to happen I think it’s a shame for boxing though and for this sport and the judges should be sanctioned. “I want to understand why those judges judge like that because for me, to be honest, I don’t care that much about that decision. But I think those kind of decisions mess up a lot of people’s careers. This win could have been a win that my career depended on.”





