



The bout in Riyadh was one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight fights in recent years. The two fighters went blow for blow across ten rounds which saw Ngannou impress against his undefeated opponent. The MMA star held his own and even managed to knock down Fury in the third round after a vicious left hook, however it was not enough for him to secure the win. Following the final bell it was revealed that two judges had scored the fight 96-93 and 95-94 in favor of Fury, with one judge awarding the win to Ngannou by a score of 95-94. The result came as a shock to both spectators and pundits who believed that the 37-year-old had done enough to earn the win. And the sentiment is something that the fighter has agreed with in a video posted to his YouTube channel where he reflected on the night.

“I am confident that I won that fight. I wasn’t surprised what happened last night, I knew it would happen,” Ngannou said. “Listen man, I’m alone in this game I’ve just moved from one sport to here and this is a structured solid established business for people and then I just rob that. “Imagine that I would have walked out of there with that belt or with him being defeated for the first time, what would that look for them, and all the people associated with this business. I knew it wasn’t going to happen I think it’s a shame for boxing though and for this sport and the judges should be sanctioned. “I want to understand why those judges judge like that because for me, to be honest, I don’t care that much about that decision. But I think those kind of decisions mess up a lot of people’s careers. This win could have been a win that my career depended on.

“I went out there, busted my ass off for the victory, I get my job done and then this thing happened. I don’t care that much but I think for the justice those judges should be accountable for that responsibility. It’s not the first thing I’ve found in this boxing world that is kind of sh**y. I don’t care what anybody says here, I’m just going to kick into that nest and expose that s**t out.” Ngannou went on to add that he plans to face Fury again in a rematch, but not before heading back to compete in more MMA bouts. “I do believe we will do this rematch,” he said. “I might go to PFL get some fights and come back but we’re going to meet here again sometime soon. “It’s been almost two years since I last competed so I think I should be back in the next five to six months and compete twice next year, get some fights in so that’s what’s next. As far as preference I don’t really have a preference, but I do have an excitement in boxing after last night. I did believe that I could do it but now I know that I can do it, I’ve been there to do it.” Ngannou will have to wait with Fury set to fight Oleksandr Usyk next for a chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.





