Their networks are heated rivals, but this media power couple’s split is amicable, pals say.

Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman and her MSNBC managing editor husband, Jeff Kepnes, have split after 24 years of marriage, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

Multiple sources told us that the breakup is amicable.

A friend said: “They’re an award-winning media power couple,” and, “they quietly separated in 2023.”

Friends of the couple have said they drifted apart, and some eagle-eyed Fox Business fans have even noticed that the famous redhead anchor of “The Claman Countdown” had not been wearing her wedding ring on her show.

The couple share two teenaged children.

Reps for Fox and MSNBC did not comment.

Claman, 61, joined Fox Business Network in 2007 as an anchor. She’s known as “the CEO whisperer” for landing interviews with an endless list of top moguls and machers, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, John Paulson, Woody Johnson and more.

She was previously a CNBC anchor.

Kepnes, 58, is managing editor at MSNBC and “Morning Joe,” hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Kepnes was a senior producer at CNN from 2003 to 2017, and he headed special events at the news network.

Before joining CNN, he’d previously spent almost seven years at MSNBC before he returned again to the NBC News fold.

The news vet was also briefly a producer at Fox News circa 2003, according to his Linked In profile.

They married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1999 when Kepnes was a line producer for ”The News With Brian Williams,” and Claman starred on business channel CNBC.

Left-leaning MSNBC is being spun off from parent company NBCUniversal, and is being overhauled by new president Rebecca Kutler, including rearranging the network’s anchor chairs.

In the ratings wars, The Post previously reported how “Fox & Friends” has been drawing more than twice the viewership of rival MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which has lost nearly half its audience, according to Nielsen figures, since Donald Trump was elected.