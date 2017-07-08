Four, three storey buildings collapse in Imo

A four storey and three storey buildings under constructions at Ulakwo Junction in the Owerri North Local Government Area and along the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Road in Imo State have collapsed respectively.

As of the time of filing this report, it had yet to be ascertained if lives were lost as rescue mission had yet to start.

This came 24 hours after a three storey building, believed to be an extension of a hotel at Hospital Junction area of Umuguma in the Owerri West LGA of the state sunk, reportedly living few persons trapped.

The incident which happened on Friday had left eyewitnesses and observers alike blaming the incident on poor quality of work carried out by the site engineers.

Eyewitnesses and sympathisers who spoke to our correspondent said that they heard a loud noise on rushing out, they saw that the four storey building which was under construction but had been roofed had collapsed.

The state chairman of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Emeka Ugoanyawu who confirmed two out of the three collapses told our correspondent on the phone that investigations carried out by his organisation revealed that the incidences occurred as a result of the involvement of non-professional Engineers.

An incensed Ugoanyawu disclosed that the visits to the scenes showed that apart from the owners engaging the services of non-professional engineers, it was discovered that works were poorly done.

“Apart from the over N75m which had been lost as a result of the collapsed buildings, we equally suspect that people are trapped. We cannot ascertain the casualty figures because the police had yet to start rescue mission. We, therefore, advise people to state engaging professionals and professional counsels. “Ugoanyawu summed up.

The Police spokesperson, Andrew Enwerem, had yet to be reached as of the time of filing this report.