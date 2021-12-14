Four things women hate about sex

Sex is all pleasure and satisfaction. Being in an intimate bond with your partner can initiate waves of pleasure and sex. People love experimenting between the sheets, but there are things that many hate as well. So, it’s safe to say people always do not like everything about sex. But have you wondered what women might really hate about sex? Let’s now delve into this.

1.Women and insecurities

Women are increasingly very insecure about their bodies. With society projecting an image of how women are supposed to be, many women are left absolutely terrified of opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.

2. Feeling conscious

A recent study has concluded that women hate feeling conscious during sex, the most. Many women obsess over how they look during sex. Feeling the pressure of having to look perfect during sex can be immense.

3. The pressure of reaching climax

Women take longer to climax. And that’s something men generally don’t understand. Women are then expected to climax at the same time, their partner is orgasming. This pressure can also put off mood for women.

4. Other dislikes

Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm. Additional worries like the fear of catching STIs also ruin the experience of sex for women.