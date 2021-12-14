LIFESTYLES
Four things women hate about sex
Sex is all pleasure and satisfaction. Being in an intimate bond with your partner can initiate waves of pleasure and sex. People love experimenting between the sheets, but there are things that many hate as well. So, it’s safe to say people always do not like everything about sex. But have you wondered what women might really hate about sex? Let’s now delve into this.
1.Women and insecurities
Women are increasingly very insecure about their bodies. With society projecting an image of how women are supposed to be, many women are left absolutely terrified of opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.
2. Feeling conscious
A recent study has concluded that women hate feeling conscious during sex, the most. Many women obsess over how they look during sex. Feeling the pressure of having to look perfect during sex can be immense.
3. The pressure of reaching climax
Women take longer to climax. And that’s something men generally don’t understand. Women are then expected to climax at the same time, their partner is orgasming. This pressure can also put off mood for women.
4. Other dislikes
Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm. Additional worries like the fear of catching STIs also ruin the experience of sex for women.
LIFESTYLES
What are warts?
According to the Mediclinic Info Hub, warts are contagious viral skin tumours caused by human papilloma viruses.
They are contagious and may be transmitted via contact. You can reinfect yourself by shaving around infected areas.
They may appear at any age but are more common in kids and young adults whose immune systems may not be fully developed.
Some symptoms include common warts (verrucae Vulgaris) – sharply demarcated, rough-surfaced, round or irregular, firm, light grey, yellow, brown or greyish-black tumours that measure 2mm to 10mm in diameter. They appear most often on sites subject to trauma (fingers, elbows, knees, face and scalp), but may spread elsewhere.
Digitate warts – horny and finger-like, with pea-shaped bases. They appear on the scalp or near the hairline.
Periungual warts – around the finger nails. They can also occur in clusters. They are rough, irregular and elevated, and may extend under the nails, causing pain.
Filiform warts – long, narrow, small growths usually seen on the eyelids, face, neck or lips.
Warts, if left untreated, will develop in various ways. Most common warts will grow slowly. Eventually growth reverses spontaneously and the warts disappear within two years.
If they are treated, they will disappear sooner.
LIFESTYLES
How many hours of sleep do we need!
“Rest bafwethu, rest.”
This popular South African saying has become synonymous with people’s ability to rest during a period of fun and excitement.
The conversation around resting also speaks about how we sleep. Many of us, including medical experts, argue about how much sleep humans really need.
The debate continues, but according to Healthline, sleep is more than just a time for your body and mind to rest.
When one is asleep, the body rebuilds muscles they’ve worn down during the day and removes toxins in the brain, that accumulate when you’re awake.
Sleep is also essential for keeping your memory intact, and in helping you regulate your emotions.
Being sleep-deprived for just one night can increase your emotional response to negative feelings by 60%.
So, how much sleep do humans need to function well during the day?
One study found that getting only five hours per night, for four nights in a row, negatively affected mental performance to the same extent as having a blood alcohol content of 8%.
However, the answer to how many hours one requires varies with age, according to Healthline.
Everyone has unique needs and preferences, and individual sleep requirements are no different.
According to the publication, official recommendations are broken down by age groups:
• Older adults (65+): 7–8 hours
• Adults (18–64 years): 7–9 hours
• Teenagers (14–17 years): 8–10 hours
• School children (6–13 years): 9–11 hours
• Preschoolers’ (3–5 years): 10–13 hours (including naps)
• Toddlers (1–2 years): 11–14 hours (including naps)
• Infants (4–12 months): 12–15 hours (including naps)
• Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours
LIFESTYLES
Why people dye their hair in December?
We are officially in the festive season, and December is always deemed the most colourful and brightest month of the year.
While festive colours are already on full display at every corner, another huge trend can be seen on our heads. This as people often dye their hair this month.
According to Wikipedia, colouring or dyeing is the practice of changing the hair colour. The main reasons are cosmetically to cover grey or white hair, change to a colour regarded as more fashionable or desirable, or restore the original colour after it has been discoloured by hairdressing processes or sun bleaching.
Furthermore, there is an astronomical reason to dyeing hair during December.
According to https://www.almanac.com/bestday/color-hair, the best days to colouring one’s hair are 14, 15 and 16 December, as they based on the moon sign.
If you will be following this trend, here are four types of dyes you can apply, according to Wikipedia:
1. Permanent hair dye
This generally contains ammonia, and must be mixed with a developer or oxidising agent in order to permanently change hair colour. This process can take 30–45 minutes for maximum results.
2. Demi-permanent dye
This hair colour contains an alkaline agent other than ammonia. While always employed with a developer, the concentration of hydrogen peroxide in that the developer may be lower than used with a permanent colour. Unlike permanent dye, there is essentially no lifting of natural hair colour and the final colour is less uniform/homogeneous than a permanent one. So, it’s more natural looking, according to hair experts.
3. Semi-permanent dye
This colouring involves no developer or ammonia, and is thus less damaging to hair strands. Semi-permanent colour cannot lighten the hair.
4. Temporary colour
This is available in various forms including rinses, shampoos, gels, sprays and foams. Temporary hair colour is typically brighter and more vibrant than semi-permanent and permanent colours. It is most often used to colour hair for special occasions.
