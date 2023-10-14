Saturday, October 14, 2023

Four teams qualify for Euro 2024

At least four nations have booked their places at Euro 2024.

France, Portugal and Belgium became the latest teams to qualify on Friday night.

As the hosts, Germany have already secured a spot at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace as Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 to claim top spot and qualified from Group J.

France sealed their place at Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over Netherlands.

Belgium edged Austria 3-2 to book their spot, with Dodi Lukebakio scoring twice before Romelu Lukaku found the net.

They are set to take top spot in Group F, while Austria are in line to finish second.

