Four shot in Ondo failed robbery

Four people were on Tuesday shot in a botched robbery attempt at Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims, who are working at a popular pharmacy, cum supermarket in Idanre, were allegedly approached by the robber, who was reported to be a local political thug, with the intention of taking their bags by force.

An eyewitness stated that the crime was committed by the suspect, identified as “Para,” in the Ojota axis of Idanre, where the store was located.

“Para has always been doing it. Para went to the pharmacy to collect money but the owners of the supermarket refused to give him saying it was early in the morning as they were yet to make sales for the day.

“He then snatched their bag and as they started dragging the bag with him, he brought out a gun and shot four people instantly.

“They have been rushed to the General hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”

In response to the incident, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, acknowledged that it was a robbery case and that the suspect had been detained by police.

