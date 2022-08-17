NEWS
Four shot in Ondo failed robbery
Four people were on Tuesday shot in a botched robbery attempt at Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The victims, who are working at a popular pharmacy, cum supermarket in Idanre, were allegedly approached by the robber, who was reported to be a local political thug, with the intention of taking their bags by force.
An eyewitness stated that the crime was committed by the suspect, identified as “Para,” in the Ojota axis of Idanre, where the store was located.
“Para has always been doing it. Para went to the pharmacy to collect money but the owners of the supermarket refused to give him saying it was early in the morning as they were yet to make sales for the day.
“He then snatched their bag and as they started dragging the bag with him, he brought out a gun and shot four people instantly.
“They have been rushed to the General hospital in Idanre where they are now receiving medical treatment.”
In response to the incident, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, acknowledged that it was a robbery case and that the suspect had been detained by police.
BREAKING: ASUU meeting with FG end in deadlock, strike to continue
The meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday ended without an agreement.
As a result of this, the six-month-old strike embarked on by public university lecturers is set to continue.
The lecturers met with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja with high hopes of resolving the impasse.
A senior member of ASUU said that members of the Briggs renegotiation committee didn’t come with any new offer on the table.
According to him, the committee pleaded with the lecturers to suspend the ongoing strike, with promises that their concerns will be included in the 2023 budget.
The meeting started at about 12pm and lasted for about three hours.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14.
Suspected thugs destroy Tinubu’s Emilokan billboard in Lagos (PHOTO)
Some persons suspected to be political thugs have vandalized a billboard of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.
The billboard located on the close to the third mainland bridge was destroyed on Tuesday morning.
The action sparked tension online as some APC members have accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
EFCC recovers another 1.4bn naira for NHIS
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional sum of one billion, four hundred million naira (N1.4 Billion) for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
In a statement via its official Twitter handle, the money, according to the commission, was part of the funds which some commercial banks ‘fraudulently’ refused to transmit to the Treasury Single Account, TSA, since 2015.
The statement further said the money had been released to the NHIS since August 5, 2022.
It also revealed that the Commission had in similar fashion on February 10, 2022, released a sum of N1.5bn to the scheme.
