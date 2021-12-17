Four more Premier League games postponed as Covid cases spiral out of control

Four matches in the Premier League scheduled for this weekend have been postponed after a host of clubs suffered Covid-19 outbreaks.

It follows the news that Manchester United’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion was called off on Thursday.

Southampton against Brentford, Watford versus Crystal Palace, Norwich’s game at West Ham United and Everton’s encounter with Leicester City have all been called off.

The Premier League announced earlier today that it intended to continue with the current season despite calls for a firebreak.

But in a statement, the league was forced to explain the four further postponements, mostly relating to an insufficient amount of players.

“The Board has agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual club requests this evening,” it began.

“Brentford FC have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in their training ground being closed which means they are unable to prepare for Saturday’s match.

“Watford FC also continue to have an ongoing outbreak, resulting in their training ground being closed, and have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match.

“Norwich City FC have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match due to COVID-19, injuries and other illnesses.

“Leicester City FC have a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad which has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the match. The club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.