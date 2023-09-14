Four Liverpool players miss Thursday training including Darwin Nunez

Four Liverpool players missed training on Thursday with boss Jurgen Klopp facing somewhat of an injury crisis.

The Reds have made a strong start to the season and travel to Wolves on Saturday following the the international break as they look to remain unbeaten.

But they could be without several key players with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara all absent on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring problem in the win over Aston Villa last time out, forcing him to pull out of the England squad.

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa provided an injury update on Nunez during the international break and said the striker is struggling with ‘muscular difficulties’.

Konate missed Liverpool’s last two matches before the international break with a thigh injury and it looks like he will also be absent for the game at Molineux.

Thiago, meanwhile, has been working his way back to fitness after surgery in the summer but it appears he has suffered a setback and will not face Wolves either.

Liverpool are also without captain Virgil van Dijk after he was suspended for one extra match and fined £100,000 by the Football Association.

Van Dijk was shown a straight red card after just 28 minutes for a foul on Newcastle star Alexander Isak during his side’s 2-1 win on August 27.

The Dutchman was furious with the decision and reacted angrily to referee John Brooks as he left the pitch. He was initially slapped with a one-game ban – which ruled him out of the victory over Aston Villa – but the FA decided to extend it.