Four killed, residents robbed in Lagos cult war

No fewer than four persons were killed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State after rival cults clashed in a supremacy battle.

The fight, which lasted for three days, was said to be between the Kogbagidi Boys and Willoughby Boys.

It was gathered that the two groups have been at loggerhead, leading to constant clashes in the recent past.

The Kogbadigi Boys are led by one Tunde, aka Omo Aiye, while the Willoughby Boys are led by one Ase.

It was gathered that during the clash, the cultists looted shops and dispossessed residents of their valuables during the incident.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said policemen and patrol vehicles had been deployed in the area.

Asked the number of casualties, the PPRO said, “The police are still investigating the matter and when we have the facts, they will be made known to members of the public.”

In recent times, cultism has assumed a new dimension as cult members use supremacy battles to unleash terror on members of the public.

The Lagos State House of Assembly passed the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill 2020 into law in order to curb cult activities in the state.