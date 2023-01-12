Four Killed, Five Buildings Burnt As Gunmen Attack, Bomb Local Council Headquarters In Anambra, Southeast Nigeria

The police have confirmed that four people including vigilantes were killed and that five buildings were burnt in an attack by gunmen on the headquarters of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria.

The council headquarters was also bombed by the assailants.

The gunmen reportedly attacked the local government secretariat with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) around 3 am on Thursday, burning about five buildings and killing four persons.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the police received distress calls and mobilised men of the command to counter the attackers.

Ikenga said the police personnel killed one of the gunmen.

The police spokesperson said, “Following the Police/Military operations ongoing in Ihiala and its neighboring town, operatives responded to a distress call at about 2:55 am.

“The attack was on Ihiala local government headquarters, and one of the attackers was neutralized, and operatives recovered two locally made IED lunchers, seven undenoted IEDs, 40 pieces of live cartridges, 15 live 7.62MM Ak47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.”

The PPRO added by the time the police responded to the SOS, the assailants had killed three vigilantes on duty, beheaded one and burnt down five buildings with an IED and petrol bombs.

He said, “The joint force operatives engaged the arsonist/attackers, and obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

“The bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated,” Ikenga added.