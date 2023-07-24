Four Boko Haram members planning to attack Atiku arrested

Four suspected Boko Haram members planning to attack former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Yola, Adamawa State have been arrested.

The suspects were apprehended in Atiku’s residence in Yola and handed over to the police.

One of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Jubrila Mohammed, is a native of Damboa in Borno State.

Mohammed said he and the others planned on attacking organisations associated with Atiku and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

Others include Mohammed Bulama, 28, Ibrahim Mohammed, 27, and Musa Mohammed, 26.

A statement by Atiku’s Media Office reads: “Police arrest four suspects in plot to attack Atiku, others in Yola

“We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023, a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence.

“The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

“Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

“The suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities.

“We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation.

“We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief.”