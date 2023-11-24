Saturday, November 25, 2023
Forum clears air on tanker drivers breaking away from NUPENG

A forum of former national chairmen of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) on Friday said tanker drivers have no plan to break away from the umbrella union.

John Ossai, a member of the forum, stated this during a solidarity visit to Mr Augustine Egbon, the national chairman of PTD at the NUPENG National Secretariat in Abuja.

Ossai said: “We are proud of the election that our mother union, NUPENG, organised, which produced the new leadership.”

Ossai urged all branch units of PTD nationwide to pledge their loyalty to the new leadership.

“NUPENG and PTD are one; today, the union is more refined. PTD won’t break away from NUPENG for any reason,” he said.

“I am appealing to all members to be law-abiding and loyal to their national chairman and NUPENG. That is the flag we have been flying.”

