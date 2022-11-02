Former Zamfara PDP Chairman, Sani Kaura slumps, dies at peace accord meeting for 2023 elections

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Ahmad Sani Kaura, has been declared dead.

The PDP chairman slumped on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, during a peace accord meeting with Zamfara State Council of Ulama ahead of next year’s general elections.

A prominent member of the party in the state, Aminu Umar, who confirmed the death, said Kaura was sick and had not fully recovered before attending the meetings.

This was coming barely two months after Kaura was elected as the PDP Zamfara Chairman.

In September 2022, the PDP in Zamfara State swore in Kaura and his Deputy to oversee the affairs of the party for the next three years.