Ukrainian boxing legend Vyacheslav Uzelkov has died at the age of 45. The formidable light heavyweight, with an enviable record of 30 wins from 34 bouts and 19 KOs to his name, was a champion who had held the WBA Inter-Continental, IBO International, and WBO Inter-Continental light heavyweight championships.

His death came as he was recovering from heart surgery. The Ukrainian Boxing Federation announced the somber news on Instagram, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Ukrainian boxing has suffered a heavy loss – the death of Vyacheslav Uzelkov.”

They paid tribute by adding, “His name will forever be etched in the history of the sport, and his example of strength, resilience and dedication to his craft will inspire generations to come.”

Nicknamed Steel Power, Uzelkov’s career commenced in 2004 with a victory over Suleyman Dzherilov.

He demonstrated an unstoppable streak, obtaining 21 consecutive wins until Beibut Shumenov defeated him in July 2010 in the USA, despite Uzelkov flooring him in the first round. Uzelkov would later hang up his gloves following a defeat by Geard Ajetovic in 2004.