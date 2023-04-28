Former US Vice President Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump

Former US Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence spent over seven hours inside the US District Court in Washington.

Security was increased at the federal courthouse in Washington and a bomb-sniffing dog was seen in the hallway.

Pence’s appearance comes as he considers a possible challenge to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Pence had earlier in the month said he will not appeal a ruling that requires him to testify before a federal grand jury about conversations he had with Trump before the Jan. 6th Capitol attack.

Before the 2021 Capitol attacks, Trump criticized Pence for not trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election win.

The special counsel probe is focused on efforts to overturn the election results, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump is also facing other legal hurdles, including a separate special counsel probe into his handling of classified documents and a probe in Georgia related to alleged interference with the state’s 2020 election.