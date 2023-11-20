Monday, November 20, 2023
Former US First Lady, Rosalynn Carter passes away at 96

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former United States of America President, Jimmy Carter is dead.

Carter died at the age of 96.

The news of her death was officially announced by the couple’s non-profit organization, the Carter Center, in a statement released on Sunday at 2:10 pm.

Rosalynn Carter, recognized as a passionate advocate for mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, breathed her last at her residence in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by her family.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side,” the Carter Center stated.

