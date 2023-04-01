Former U.S President Obama to relocate to Kenya in June

2 total views

Former US President Barack Obama will relocate to Kenya in June 2023

He will stay in Kenya for at least a year as Special Envoy for US Diplomacy (SED).

Obama was nominated by President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s Vice President between 2009 and 2016.

The SED programme codenamed “Renegade”, was confirmed by The US Senate. It is aimed at increasingly exploring the possibility of sending retired Presidents to countries of their ancestry.

Obama is expected to jet into the country on June 13 for what his team calls “a reconnaissance trip”, has indicated his desire to set up an office outside the capital Nairobi when he finally lands.

This, he says, will help him better understand devolution and promote coordination among counties before he can seek an enhanced diplomatic partnership between Kenya and the US.

Obama will, however, spend much of his time in Nairobi, where he is expected to shoot his much anticipated documentary “In The Land of My Father”, enlisting, in part, Morgan Freeman and Sir David Attenborough for the narration.

It is not clear if Obama will be accompanied by his wife Michelle, but sources close to him can confirm that his daughters Malia and Sasha will be in the country and might, for the first time ever, engage in high-level political meetings.