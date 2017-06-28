Former Taraba Gov Danbaba Suntai dies at 55

A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello confirmed the news of his demise to an online news platform.

He ran for governor and won on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in 2007. He was sworn in as governor on May 29 of that year. He was re-elected in 2011.

Suntai, a trained pilot, was flying the plane when it crashed in neighbouring Adamawa State in 2012. Some of his aides passed away in the tragic incident.

He never returned to office after the accident and his deputy served out his tenure as acting governor.