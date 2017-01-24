Former Speaker Enugu State Assembly, followers defect to APC

Eugene Odo, the former Speaker, Enugu State Assembly and more than 1,000 of his followers on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odo’s defection to the APC is coming barely 48 hours after former Senate President Ken Nnamani announced his defection to the party.

Odo, who formalised his membership of the party after registration at Ukehe Ward 2 in Igbo-etiti LGA of the state, was received by Dr Ben Nwoye, APC chairman in Enugu state.

Addressing his supporters, the former speaker said he defected with more than 1,000 supporters.

He said that though he was not unmindful of the fact that Enugu is predominantly a PDP state, he was encouraged that the leadership of the APC was making efforts to encourage the people of the South-East to join the party.

“The beauty of democracy is the ventilation of ideas and we have found succour in the APC.

“Part of the attraction is the fact that APC is striving hard to encourage our people in the South-East to join the party.

“I can assure you that before the end of June this year, it will be difficult to recognise PDP anywhere in Enugu state.

“The PDP has created a big burden to local politicians and what we now have in Enugu state PDP are temporal landlords,” Odo said.

The former speaker in the immediate past administration said the PDP had derailed from the aspirations of its founding fathers.

Receiving the new members, Nwoye described the former speaker as `a democrat’ who was vilified by the immediate past PDP administration in the state.

“This is a signal that the end of PDP in Enugu State is here,’’ the APC chairman said.

NAN reports that former councillors and other political appointees in Igbo-etiti local government area joined Odo to defect to the APC.