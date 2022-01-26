Former Senate President Saraki declares for presidency

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023.

The former Kwara governor made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. He said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!” Saraki is the latest politician to have indicated interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in office next year.