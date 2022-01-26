POLITICS
Former Senate President Saraki declares for presidency
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023.
The former Kwara governor made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. He said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.
“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.
“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.
“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!” Saraki is the latest politician to have indicated interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in office next year.
2023 presidency: Miyetti Allah denies backing Tinubu to succeed Buhari
Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has refuted reports that it endorsed ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu for President.
The body said the position of individuals on who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 should not be regarded as a general one.
MACBAN National Secretary, Baba Ngelzarma issued a rebuttal on Wednesday.
The scribe stressed that the association respects the ambition of all aspirants and was yet to pitch its tent with any of them.
“The attention of MACBAN headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming that we have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu.
“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate. Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals.
“MACBAN should not in any way be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage,” Ngelzarma said.
On January 10, Tinubu formally informed Buhari of his desire to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.
On Tuesday, the party chapter in Lagos accused opponents of making unsubstantiated claims scuttle the APC leader’s bid.
2023: Obasanjo turns down PDP’s request
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he would never return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying he has retired from partisan politics.
The ex-president, who renounced his membership of the party in 2015, stated this when he received the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and other stakeholders who paid him a visit on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
According to sources, the visit was targeted at returning the former president to the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
But, Obasanjo, while addressing the stakeholders, said he had vowed to remain as a statesman. He, however, said PDP would always be part of his life.
He said, “I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.
“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life.
“Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party. I will continue to be a statesman.”
Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election
Biyi Oloko, a British citizen of Nigerian descent and Conservative candidate, has won the Tilehurst South and Holybrook by-election in the United Kingdom. The Tilehurst South and Holybrook seat was run as a by-election after the death of incumbent councillor Peter Argyle, after 24 years of meritorious service.
Oloko, the new Conservative councillor, who has now been elected to West Berkshire Council, emerged victorious in the by-election that was also contested by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
Speaking after his election, Oloko, who was quoted by leading weekly news outlet, Newburytoday Newspaper, said: “I can’t wait to get started on continuing Peter’s work alongside councillor Richard Somner. I met many of our residents on their doorsteps and their message was very clear, their priorities will be my priorities as I look forward to continuing to build on the good record of the Conservatives-led administration.”
Lynne Doherty, Conservative leader of West Berkshire Council said: “I’m delighted to welcome Biyi to the group. We share a passion for community involvement and I’m sure that he will champion the voice of his residents in this area.
Berkshire is a county in South East England. One of the home counties, Berkshire was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal County of Berkshire in 1957 because of the presence of Windsor Castle, and letters of patents were issued in 1974.
Oloko was a former Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Internal Revenue to late governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi.
Oloko is a chartered accountant whose boardroom experience traverses the Private Sector, Public Sector and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).
He is the CEO of Stephen Simeon Limited, an international advisory business with presence in the UK and Africa. He has an excellent reputation as a leading expert in structuring transactions, business recovery and business turnaround.
Oloko is an active volunteer in the Berkshire region where he is a Vice President of the Thames Valley District of Chartered Accountants and an Ambassador of the Institute of Directors (Berkshire).
