Wednesday, December 27, 2023
HomeNEWSFormer Reps Speaker, Gali Na'abba is dead
NEWS

Former Reps Speaker, Gali Na’abba is dead

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Gali Na'abba is dead

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 4th Republic, Ghali Umar Na’abba is dead.

He passed on in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 65 after battling an illness.

Na’abba, from Kano State, was elected member of the House of Representatives in 1999.

He became the Speaker a few months after the inauguration of the House following the resignation of the then Speaker, Salisu Buhari, from the same Kano State, over certificate forgery scandal.

He recently dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and joined the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

 

 

Previous article
Christmas: CDS, Musa meets wounded personnel, motivates troops in Sokoto
Next article
Erik ten Hag explains Alejandro Garnacho position change against Aston Villa
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network