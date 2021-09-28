Former Real Madrid footballer ‘caught cheating’ with ‘wife’s best friend’

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has reportedly split from his tennis star wife after allegedly cheating on her with her best friend.

Gisela Dulko, 36, is said to have red-carded the retired footballer after catching him in bed with a dance school owner called Veronica.

Journalist Cinthia Fernandez claimed on a prime-time Argentinian TV show: “Gisela apparently found them in her own home, in her own bed.

“She opened the door and there was Fernando Gago with this other woman,” she added: “They got married ten years ago and have three children. They always kept a low-profile. They separated because of his unfaithfulness. He cheated on her with her best friend.

“That group of friends were mums at their kids’ school. Gisela has changed them to a different school.”

The astonishing claims come as Gago, who retired less than a year ago from football following a string of injuries, resigned as manager of Argentinian side Club Atletico Aldosivi after six straight defeats.

The senior squad, based in the Atlantic city of Mar del Plata, currently plays in the top division of the Argentinian football league system. Unconfirmed local reports say Gago’s infidelity is thought to have sped up his decision to quit.

There has been no official comment so far to the cheat claims by Gago, who made 61 appearances for Argentina and also played for Boca Juniors, Roma, Valencia and Velez Sarsfield.

His wife, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 26 and won four WTA titles as a singles players but specialised in doubles where she achieved the world No 1 ranking, has also stayed silent.

Neither Gisela or Gago, who announced his retirement aged 34 from football last November, have updated their Instagram for several weeks.

The former footballer’s last post on Instagram, where he still describes himself as Aldosivi’s manager, was 41 weeks ago.