Former Real Madrid footballer ‘caught cheating’ with ‘wife’s best friend’
Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has reportedly split from his tennis star wife after allegedly cheating on her with her best friend.
Gisela Dulko, 36, is said to have red-carded the retired footballer after catching him in bed with a dance school owner called Veronica.
Journalist Cinthia Fernandez claimed on a prime-time Argentinian TV show: “Gisela apparently found them in her own home, in her own bed.
“She opened the door and there was Fernando Gago with this other woman,” she added: “They got married ten years ago and have three children. They always kept a low-profile. They separated because of his unfaithfulness. He cheated on her with her best friend.
“That group of friends were mums at their kids’ school. Gisela has changed them to a different school.”
The astonishing claims come as Gago, who retired less than a year ago from football following a string of injuries, resigned as manager of Argentinian side Club Atletico Aldosivi after six straight defeats.
The senior squad, based in the Atlantic city of Mar del Plata, currently plays in the top division of the Argentinian football league system. Unconfirmed local reports say Gago’s infidelity is thought to have sped up his decision to quit.
There has been no official comment so far to the cheat claims by Gago, who made 61 appearances for Argentina and also played for Boca Juniors, Roma, Valencia and Velez Sarsfield.
His wife, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 26 and won four WTA titles as a singles players but specialised in doubles where she achieved the world No 1 ranking, has also stayed silent.
Neither Gisela or Gago, who announced his retirement aged 34 from football last November, have updated their Instagram for several weeks.
The former footballer’s last post on Instagram, where he still describes himself as Aldosivi’s manager, was 41 weeks ago.
Guardiola admits Man City don’t know how to stop PSG’s Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Pep Guardiola had a simple answer when asked how Manchester City intend to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, reports manchesterveningnews.co.uk.
“I don’t know,” he smiled, admitting that preventing the world-class front three of PSG from causing them problems will require a team effort.
City did well to keep Neymar and Mbappe quiet in the Champions League semifinals last season, but PSG has since added Messi to their ranks to become even stronger. And Guardiola heaped praise on the three forwards as he challenged his players to work as a team to stop them.
“This amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them,” he admitted.
“They are so good, the talent all together to control is so difficult. We try to defend well without the ball and let them run when we have the ball. This is what we have to do.
“They are exceptional players, everyone knows it, all of them so good. Individually and they combine and connect.”
Expanding on the test facing City in Paris, especially with last season’s two wins over today’s opponents in mind, Guardiola insisted it will be a completely different situation.
“The feeling isn’t that we beat them in the knockout, this is not the confidence,” he said.
“It’s a new season, a new challenge, I don’t care when you win three games in a row or lose three games in a row. Important is we play a game three days ago that gave us a lot of positive energy, but at the same time six days ago we drew with Southampton. Football is highs and lows and changes everything so quick.
“The games vs PSG, they were better first half in Paris, we were better in the second half. Here we defend better than we expect, with a lot of resilience in the first half, we punish them in the counter-attack and did it well.
“They are a fantastic team. What can I say with the players they have? Marquinhos is a big fan of him, Hakimi and all midfield players, Paredes, Danilo, on good form. Verratti especially and the three players upfront can do whatever they want.
“They can play wide, they can play narrow, one wide left, Messi can play right or middle, Mbappe wide or left or right. They combine so well, the talent cannot be stopped. We have to do it as a team. Individually we cannot put the pressure on one player to stop the skills and the talents of the players they have.”
Mohamed Salah’s wish denied by Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have three new ‘captains’ within their squad, although Mohamed Salah isn’t among them after his request for the armband was turned down last year.
The Reds squad conducted a new vote to determine their lesser leaders in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The Dutchman was seen as Liverpool’s fourth-choice captain behind senior skipper Jordan Henderson, vice-captain James Milner and third-choice Virgil van Dijk following a vote the squad took part in a couple of years ago.
In the wake of Liverpool’s injury issues last season, particularly those that befell Van Dijk and Henderson, Wijnaldum was often required to take the armband when starting games ahead of the veteran Milner.
Despite it becoming increasingly obvious that Wijnaldum was about to leave, there were no issues over his status within the squad as the midfielder had earned the right to be skipper in what is a democratic process.
Klopp confirmed that a new vote has recently taken place when he spoke before Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Porto, and said that three players have now stepped up.
We had the three who stayed, and then the players voted for another three,” said Klopp.
“The three [who stayed] are obviously Hendo, Millie and Virg, and then the next most votes were Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Alisson Becker.
“Obviously we had a problem last year from time to time that so many players couldn’t play that we had no-one in the players’ committee available [to captain], so I thought it made sense to increase this group a little bit, and that’s what we did.”
With the vote determined by the players there is no reason for other senior figures such as Salah to feel upset, and nor is there any suggestion that the Egyptian is unhappy with the result.
However, last December he told Spanish newspaper AS that he was “very disappointed” to have missed out on wearing the armband for Liverpool’s Champions League trip to FC Midtjylland in Denmark, where Klopp fielded a shadow side with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stages.
“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” was reported to have said.
Anthony Joshua rushed to hospital after losing to Usyk
Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital for assessment following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.
The British-Nigerian boxer is suspected to have suffered eye socket damage.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that he could not see properly after the ninth round.
By the 10th round, ‘AJ’ was carrying a black and swollen eye, as Usyk continued to batter him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Ukrainian almost knocked him down in the final seconds, but won via unanimous decision 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.
“He will go to hospital. I don’t know if he has broken his eye socket, it doesn’t look great.
“He said he couldn’t see after the ninth round, obviously he was getting tagged a lot as well.
“His power looked like it had left him, the tank was empty and it was only heart which kept him on his feet in the 12th round,” Hearn said afterwards.
