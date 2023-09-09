A former pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ghandi Laoye, who was on Friday installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, has begun his set of traditional rites.

The pastor, who was based in the United States, arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning on Friday in a private chopper, which landed at the Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace.

The Soun of Ogbomoso stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi passed away on December 12, 2021.

The new monarch would spend seven days in seclusion, after which he would receive the staff of office from the state government, PUNCH reports.

Few days ago, Laoye stepped down as a pastor and handed over to Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe on the instruction of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Meanwhile, a member of the family opposed to Laoye’s nomination by the kingmakers, Muhammed Laoye, headed to court, arguing that the process that produced him was inconclusive. They added that a minority committee performed the task instead of the whole family members.

Governor Seyi Makinde had on September 2 in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, approved the selection of Laoye as the next Soun.

But on Thursday, a state High Court in Ogbomoso restrained the governor, the Attorney General of the State and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters either by themselves, agents or officials from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony or issuance of certificate of installation to Laoye until the final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

Meanwhile, the new monarch was at the palace on Friday for official installation, which was performed at Abata by the kingmakers, led by the Areago, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin.

The kingmakers however said they did not receive any court injunction restraining them from installing Laoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.