Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of killing his mother and sibling.

According to Adeyemo while speaking during a visit to the palace of the monarch of Igboho town in Oyo State, the former President also made an attempt to assassinate him.

He alleged that Buhari sent operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and soldiers to assassinate him in his house.

The activist who spoke in Yoruba, said Nigerians from the South-West region must come together to free the region from armed Fulani herders.

“Buhari caused problem in my life, he killed my sibling, he killed my friend and he also killed my mother,” he said.

“He’ll die mysteriously with his children. Buhari is Fulani, it’s we Yoruba people that should be careful.”

He added, “Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yorubas are not slaves to Fulanis, they can’t suppress us in our father’s land.

“Fulanis can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority not that of man.”

On July 1, 2021, Igboho escaped from a deadly night raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service.

He was subsequently arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo. Igboho was, however, released in October 2023.

The freedom fighter returned to Nigeria on Thursday, ahead of his mother’s burial in the Saki area of Oyo State.