Former PDP National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor is dead

Former National Chairman and first National Secretary of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor is dead.

He died Thursday in Canada at the age of 73 from an undisclosed ailment.

Ogbulafor is from Olokoro, in Umuahia South local government of Abia State.

He was born on May 24, 1949, and died peacefully on Thursday night, the family source stated.

Ogbulafor was first PDP’s National Secretary before he later became National Chairman after a bitter national battle between Senator Sam Egwu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

He was forced to resign as PDP national chairman by the powers that be, when he fell out with them.

Ogbulafor was later charged with an alleged financial recklessness while serving as a minister.