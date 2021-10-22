NEWS
Former Oshodi LG chairman builds mosque in late wife’s memory
Former Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Hon Afeez Ipesa-Balogun has erected a mosque in honour of his late wife, Late Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun.
Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun, a pharmacist, died on March 15, 2019 in the United States.
The mosque project was started by Monsurat before her death.
According to the former Council boss, his late wife’s wish before she passed on was to ensure the completion of the mosque in earnest.
The gigantic mosque, otherwise called Masjid Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun will be officially open for worshippers on Friday, October 22, 2021.
The mosque is located at Ogunderu Eletu Street, Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos.
Afeez Ipesa-Balogun , who was also a Lagos State former lawmaker, thanked family members and friends for ensuring the late Monsurat’s wish come into fruition.
Shina Peters unlike KWAM 1 shows respect as he prostrates to greet Oluwo of Iwo
It’s a common thing among the Yoruba ethnic group for people to prostrate for traditional rulers while greeting them as this singular gesture is seen as a sign of respect.
Veteran Juju musician showed that virtue by prostrating to greet the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi.
Oba Akanbi joined other dignitaries on Sunday to attend the thanksgiving service organized for Dele Momodu, who was recently installed as the Aare Atayese of Iwo Land.
The thanksgiving service was organized by the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi at his Victoria Island Church in Lagos.
Shina Peters who was already seated before Oba Akanbi arrived went straight to greet the monarch immediately he was ushered into the church’s auditorium.
Very few times have we spotted top musicians and celebrities go flat on the floor or kneel down to greet some highly respected people in society. We’ve seen Davido go flat on the floor to greet the Ooni Of Ife and we can’t forget the time Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid bowed down to greet Oba Saheed Elegushi.
Shina Peters’ action comes a few days after another top musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) was seen in a viral video shaking hands with the Oluwo of Iwo and disrespecting him verbally.
KWAM I was seen in a video challenging the Iwo king and asking why he did not invite him to the chieftaincy coronation of Momodu
See photos from the event:
Man puts self up for sale in Kano
Aliyu Na Idris, a 26-year-old man from Kaduna State, has become a social media sensation for putting himself up for sale in Kano.
Idris, who claimed to be a tailor, has been roaming the streets of Kano State carrying a placard that reads “This man is for sale for N20 million.”
It was gathered that the young man has been on the streets for five days looking for who will buy him.
He said he had decided to sell himself due to hardship.
He said his family was aware that he had offered himself for sale, adding that he had initially presented himself for sale in Kaduna but when he could not get a serious buyer, he decided to try Kano State with the hope that someone will pay the required price.
“Even though many people have offered me various prices of N10m, N5m and N300,000 in Kano, I refused because the amount is less than what I expected,” he said.
The young man said he was operating a tailoring business which failed due to the financial crisis and as such, he lost his customers and became financially handicapped.
He explained that he had no money to survive, not to talk of investing in another business, hence, he decided to present himself for sale at N20m only.
When asked what he intends to do with the money, he said, “I will give my parents N10m; I will give N5m as tax to the state where I was bought, the person who helped in advertising me will be rewarded with N2m while the remaining N3m will be kept for me under the care of the person who buys me for my daily upkeep.”
He further stated that he knows that he would lose his freedom after being purchased but he’s not worried as he has made up his mind to do the bidding of his master.
He said if nobody buys him in Kano, he would move to another state to sell himself.
NCC alerts Nigerians to deadly FluBot malware targeting bank accounts
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday raised the alarm about what it described as an extremely damaging malware called “FluBot” which attacks Android mobile banking applications.
According to the NCC, Flubot “impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.”
Malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software designed specifically to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.
“According to the information received today (Thursday), October 21, 2021, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations,” NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said in a statement issued yesterday.
NCC explained that FluBot “is circulated through SMS and can snoop on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSes, and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre.”
NCC said the malware “attacks Android devices by pretending to be FedEx, DHL, Correos, and Chrome applications,” and compels unsuspecting users to alter the accessibility configurations on their devices to maintain continuous presence on devices.
The statement adds: “The new malware undermines the security of devices by copying fake login screens of prominent banks, and the moment the users enter their login details on the fake pages, their data is harvested and transmitted to the malware operators’ control point from where the data is exploited by intercepting banking-related One Time Passwords (OTPs) and replacing the default SMS app on the targeted Android device.
“Consequently, it secures admittance into the device through SMS and proceeds to transmit similar messages to other contacts that may be on the device it has attacked enticing them into downloading the fake app.
“It suffices to say that, when Flubot infects a device, it can result in incalculable financial losses.
“Additionally, the malware creates a backdoor which grants access to the user’s device, thus enabling the invader or attacker to perform other criminal actions, including launching other variants of malware.”
The NCC subsequently issued an advisory to protect telecoms consumers from falling victim.
The guidelines listed by the commission are: “Do not click on the link if you receive a suspicious text message, and do not install any app or security update the page asks you to install; use updated antivirus software that detects and prevents malware infections; apply critical patches to the system and application; use strong passwords and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) over logins and back up your data regularly.”
Others are: “If you have been affected by this campaign, you should reset your device to factory mode as soon as possible. This will delete any data on your phone, including personal data; do not restore from backups created after installing the app; you will also need to change the passwords to all of your online accounts, with urgency, around your online bank accounts; If you have concerns that your accounts may have been accessed by unauthorised people, contact your bank immediately.”
