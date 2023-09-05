The crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, escalated on Tuesday with the resignation of a former national chairman of the party, Professor Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali.

Alkali announced that he was dumping the troubled party in a statement he released to journalists on Tuesday.

The statement was issued hours after a faction of the NNPP headed by Major Agbo expelled the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for allegedly failing to appear before a disciplinary panel.

The party had descended into crisis in recent days leading to the emergence of two factions, one headed by Agbo, and another led by Abba Kawu Ali.

The Ali-led National Working Committee, NWC, had also expelled Agbo and former chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, Boniface Aniebonam.

But the BOT, at a meeting in Lagos, appointed Agbo Acting National Chairman and suspended the NWC and Kwankwaso, before Agbo’s executive committee announced Kwankwaso’s expulsion on Tuesday.

In the statement titled ‘Resignation of membership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP’, Alkali explained that he decided to quit because of recent disturbing developments in the party.

Noting that the NNPP has slipped into an avoidable crisis, Alkali expressed regrets at the fractionalisation of the party.

Alkali, an ex-Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, noted that his dreams for the NNPP were not actualised.

“When on March 31st 2023, I offered my letter to step aside as National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), my prayer and hope then was that this was an opportunity for the party to move ahead and move fast to consolidate on the indisputable gains made so far during the last 2023 General Elections and prepare for the forthcoming elections that lie ahead,” Alkali said in the statement.

He pointed out, “Unfortunately, in the last few weeks, the party has slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders of the party, acrimonious press war, accusations and counter-accusations, which regrettably has led to the factionalisation of the party.

“After the historic merger of the party in March 2022, together with other astute, highly dedicated, hardworking and loyal members of the party, we put in place a robust political structure nationwide.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) forged cohesion among our members and created a formidable national platform that fielded candidates for all elective offices from the State Houses of Assembly to National Assembly, Governorship and the Presidency. I am proud to be part of that Dream Team.

“It is on record that within a period of less than one year and despite the limited time corridor from the merger to the General Elections, the party won elections in the Governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly seats.

“However, I voluntarily stepped aside as the National Chairman of the NNPP shortly after the general election this year to give room for new hands and fresh ideas in order to advance the party forward.

“As far as I was concerned, I never believed in the culture of sit tight in leadership positions nor that I was indispensable. The New Nigeria we all aspire to achieve must be built on the solid foundation of dedication, hard work, resilience and personal sacrifice.”

Alkali further expressed fears that there seems to be no end to the crisis in the party.

He also observed that the warring factions are not willing to allow party elders to resolve the problem.

“However, the recent disturbing developments in the NNPP with the emergence of factions working against each other is really unfortunate and counter-productive.

“Sadly, there appears to be no end in sight in this needless war of attrition. It seems that there’s an unwritten code by the warring factions not to allow Elders of the party to mediate to finding a lasting solution to the crises.

“This is indeed regrettable and unhealthy for the growth and survival of any political party, especially an emerging political party such as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),” Alkali added.

He explained that he consulted widely before deciding to dump the NNPP.

“Therefore, and in accordance with the NNPP Constitution, and having consulted widely, I hereby announce the withdrawal of my membership of the NNPP forthwith, and I pray and wish the party the best in her future endeavours.

“I wish to call on all my friends, associates and supporters to remain calm and resolute while awaiting communications on future developments and our next direction.”