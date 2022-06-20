NEWS
Former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar flown abroad over ill-health
Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has reportedly flown abroad over his deteriorating health condition.
The retired Army General, according to sources, may have suffered a partial stroke.
He was taken abroad about three weeks ago for medical treatment.
He was first flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but is now at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).
Abubakar was accompanied by his wife and former First Lady, Justice Fati Abubakar.
His in-law and Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello left the country after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary to visit him.
The National Peace Committee (NPC) Chairman is in a stable condition as doctors continue to monitor him.
NEWS
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs of living
Thousands of people marched through central London at the weekend in a protest over the soaring cost of living in Britain.
Huge crowds flooded into the British capital for the rally to demand that the government do more to help people faced with bills and other expenses that are rising more quickly than their wages, the AP reported.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been criticised for being slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.
Inflation in Britain and across Europe has been surging, as Russia’s war in Ukraine crimped supplies of energy and food staples like wheat. Prices were already rising before the war, as the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in strong consumer demand.
Demonstrators carried banners with messages such as “Cut war not welfare.” They booed when they passed by 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence, according to videos posted on social media.
Ben Robinson, who works for a housing charity in south London’s Brixton neighborhood, said the government doesn’t realise how bad things are going to be for the poor.
“We’ve got residents who are coming into our offices who are choosing between feeding their own kids, not themselves, their own kids, and paying rent and heating,” he said.
“That is just not a choice that anyone should have to face, you know, in the fourth biggest economy in the world.”
The TUC, an umbrella organisation for labor unions that organized the protest, said its research suggests workers have effectively lost a total of almost 20,000 pounds ($24,450) since 2008 because pay hasn’t kept pace with inflation.
Johnson’s government is facing heavy pressure to do more to help Britons struggling with soaring fuel and food prices and domestic energy bills. In one example of the crunch for household finances, a data firm said the average cost of filling up a typical family car exceeding 100 pounds ($125).
NEWS
Commuters groan as fuel scarcity hits Lagos
Commuters and motorists in Lagos may face a difficult week, as fuel stations have shut their pumps over a lack of petrol.
NewsDay observed that many passengers were stranded at various bus stops in the state.
Some of the commuters who spoke with our correspondents attributed their sufferings to the non availabilty of commercial vehicles on the road.
Commercial drivers interviewed by our correspondent confirmed that the development was due to the fuel scarcity, particularly the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
One of our correspondents saw that there was a long queue of vehicles at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s station along Ogba-Aguda road, with many people struggling to buy fuel.
A passenger, who spoke with our correspondent, lamented over the development saying he had been at the bus stop for an hour.
“I don’t know why they are making life hard for us in this country. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections, a passenger identified as Sola Badmus, said.
“My brother, I’m just tired of this country, they want to cut short our lives, another passenger, who was yet to give his name, said, as he managed to scuffle for a bus that parked to convey passengers at Berger, under-bridge, for twice the usual price.
Fuel scarcity had been building up in some parts of the country before now. The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had recently been caught up in some fuel scarcity, with vehicles seen queuing up for fuel since May.
All of them said their current stock is finished.
NEWS
Father Mbaka dissociates self from Adoration Ground protest, warns followers against attacking, insulting Enugu Bishop
The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has dissociated himself from the protest embarked upon by his followers on Sunday.
The protest on the Adoration Ground was against the ban imposed on Mbaka’s ministry by Enugu Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga.
Mbaka’s admirers thronged the Adoration Ground on Sunday in disobedience to the Bishop’s ban and protested against the ban, calling Onaga names.
But Mbaka in a statement signed him, dissociated himself from the protest and charged those who love him to submit themselves to the directives of his Bishop.
The statement partly reads, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration Ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.
“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022
“May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.
“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop should desist from such.
“The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.
“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice.
“Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry.”
Latest News
- Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs of living
- Buhari still waiting for Tinubu’s shortlist of running mates
- Atiku mocks Tinubu, Obi, says they can’t take first and most important decision
- Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down, wants to succeed Buhari
- Commuters groan as fuel scarcity hits Lagos
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened
-
NEWS1 day ago
Abiodun Oyebanji of APC wins Ekiti govenorship election
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash
-
NEWS1 day ago
Yahoo boys: Anyone who kills for money will die this week – Pastor Ibiyeomie
-
CELEBRITIES5 hours ago
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
-
ENTERTAINMENT6 hours ago
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Father Mbaka dissociates self from Adoration Ground protest, warns followers against attacking, insulting Enugu Bishop
-
CELEBRITIES6 hours ago
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day