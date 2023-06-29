Former Nigerian boxer, Jerry Okorodudu, dies

One of Nigeria’s former flamboyant boxers, Jerry Okorodudu is dead

Okorodudu , 64, died yesterday in Lagos.

The former boxer turned coach died while awaiting surgery to amputate his left leg made gangrene by foot ulcer. He battled diabetes and high blood pressure for years with little support coming his way from the authorities he served with his youth.

His widow, Mrs Adenike Okorodudu confirmed the death of the former boxer fondly called ‘Urhobo Loud Mouth’ at the prime of his career.

Okorodudu was a Bronze Medalist at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia. He was controversially edged out at the quarterfinals of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles on 3-2 split decision by North Korean Sun Sho. It was at that edition of the Olympic Games Peter Konyegwachie won Silver in the Featherweight category.

Okorodudu who began his boxing career winning gold medal for Bendel State at the National Sports Festival, Oluyole ‘79, had 83 Amateur fights and 40 Professional boxing bouts.

He returned to Nigeria from the United States of America when his boxing career failed to thrive as he had conceived. He got engaged as a national team boxing coach until the appointment was controversially terminated.

Although not confirmed, there were speculations in sports circles last night that the hospital where he died in Ikorodu has refused to release Okorodudu’s corpse to his family for interment until the settlement of outstanding bills in the region of over N1. 5million.