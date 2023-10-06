Former NBA president joins Edo guber race

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, on Thursday, declared his intention in the Edo State governorship election coming up next year.

Akpata, who not long ago joined the Labour Party, said he joined the race in the interest of the people, describing the Labour Party as the only people-oriented political party.

The lawyer-turned-politician said that if given the opportunity to fly the flag of LP, he would change the narrative and ensure that the people enjoy the benefit of democracy.

He said, “My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. No one cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party. So, I have come here to express my interest in contesting the position of the governor and to carry the people along.”

Akpata promised to take the Labour Party to greater heights if he emerged as the candidate of LP in the primary.

In his response, the state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the State Working Committee of the party had agreed to allow him to run, promising a level playing ground for all aspirants.