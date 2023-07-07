Former Manchester United keeper Edwin van der Sar has been rushed to hospital by helicopter after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The Dutchman was holidaying out in Croatia before suffering the brain haemorrhage on Friday afternoon, being flown to hospital by helicopter.

Van der Sar will remain in hospital in an intensive care unit. His former club Ajax have issued a statement on social media, writing: “On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

the 52-year-old made the decision to step down as Ajax’s CEO, claiming he had been left exhausted and stressed out by the job.

“I now feel the need to distance myself, unwind and do other things,” Van der Sar said when announcing his departure from the Dutch club.

He added: “After almost eleven years on the board, I am done. We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period.

“I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together.