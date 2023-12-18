Former Lagos Assembly member tackles Oshodi/Isolo LG Chairman over roads

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi 1 constituency, Hakeem Olusola Sokule has debunked claims by the Chairman of the Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede over some road projects in the local government.

Oloyede had on Saturday in a press release through his media office listed some completed road projects done by his administration since assuming office.

Oloyede, who is currently holidaying in Europe, had in the last few days faced a strong barrage of criticism for embarking on the trip with some of his aides.

Opponents believed funds earmarked for the trip should have been channelled towards the development of the local government.

In the face of the criticism from within his own ranks and residents, Almaroof was forced into a defensive position.

His media team in the press release said though the Chairman is on leave, he still monitors and supervises all ongoing projects from his base in Europe.

The team then listed some of the road projects that have been completed by Oloyede since he assumed office over two years ago.

However, Sokunle in a statement on Monday faulted the list released by the LG chairman, noting that Oloyede’s claim was far from the truth.

He said some of the road projects listed by LG Chairman were facilitated and done by him when he was still a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He listed the road facilitated by him to include Baderin Street, Adeyemi/ Ogunoloko Road, among several others.

This is not the first time Sokunle and Oloyede will bicker over road projects in the local government.

Over a year ago, Sokunle and Oloyede disagreed on who was responsible for the rehabilitation of some state roads within the council, especially the popular Arowojobe Street.

While Oloyede claimed the reconstruction of the roads was facilitated by the State’s Commissioner for Housing, Maruf Akinderu, Sokunle on the other hand also claimed he facilitated the projects.

One of Sokunle media aides had told our correspondent then, “We must give credit to who deserves it and that accolade must go to Sokunle. It is a sign of ingratitude for Almaroof to appropriate the road to himself.”

ALSO READ: More rot uncovered in Oshodi Local Government as another staff exposes fraudulent activities by Council Chairman, Oloyede, other principal officers