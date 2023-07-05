The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says forensic analysis has confirmed that the dollar videos of ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were not doctored.

Recall that the clips published by Daily Nigerian trended on social media in 2017 and allegedly showed Ganduje receiving bundles of dollar notes and stuffing them inside his flowing dress known as “babanriga.”

While Ganduje debunked the content of the videos, the Kano State House of Assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations but the committee is yet to submit its finding report and a new assembly was reportedly inaugurated on Tuesday.

But speaking at “A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano”, on Wednesday, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Chairman of the agency, confirmed the authenticity of the videos, DailyTrust reports.

He said since the release of the footages, people have been challenging him to prove the innocence or otherwise of the former governor in the matter.

He added that his commission commenced investigation in 2018 but could not go far because Ganduje, who was governor at the time, had immunity.

SaharaReporters had on June 14 reported that Ganduje asked a Kano State High Court to perpetually restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him over the video clips which showed him allegedly receiving bundles of dollars from a contractor.

In a suit filed before the high court, the former Attorney General of the State asked the court to restrain the anti-graft commission from probing Ganduje until a suit between the former governor and the publisher of the Daily Nigerian, Jafaar Jafaar, was determined.

The EFCC is the only defendant in the suit.

Ganduje, in the suit with the EFCC as the only respondent, through the former Kano attorney general, asked the court to declare that the invitation and interrogation of the state universal basic education board (SUBEB) chairman and accountant general of the state in connection to the video was illegal.