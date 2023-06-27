Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el- Rufai was among 1.8 million Muslims across the world who observed Arafat Day in Muna, Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself and his successor, Sen Uba Sani on his official Twitter handle, el-Rufai wrote: ‘ARAFAT DAY: Alhamdulillah!! I made it to Hajj this year after years of absence, on the invitation of my successor Sen Uba Sani.

‘We prayed for his success, leading to improved peace, prosperity and progress of Kaduna State and Nigeria. – Nasir

