Tuesday, June 27, 2023
HomeNEWSFormer Kaduna governor , Nasir el- Rufai joins millions of pilgrims to...
NEWS

Former Kaduna governor , Nasir el- Rufai joins millions of pilgrims to climb Mount Afarat

0
Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el- Rufai was among 1.8 million Muslims across the world who observed Arafat Day in Muna, Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself and his successor, Sen Uba Sani on his official Twitter handle, el-Rufai wrote: ‘ARAFAT DAY: Alhamdulillah!! I made it to Hajj this year after years of absence, on the invitation of my successor Sen Uba Sani.

‘We prayed for his success, leading to improved peace, prosperity and progress of Kaduna State and Nigeria. – Nasir
@elrufai .

Previous article
SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri works his magic But India Draw 1-1 With Kuwait
Next article
Tinubu arrives Lagos from London ahead of Sallah
Ganiyu Hamzat
Ganiyu Hamzat
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network